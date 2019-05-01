TPD investigating pedestrian-involved crash on Capital Circle, southbound lanes closed

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a traffic crash involving a pedestrian near the 1400 block of Capital Circle Northwest.

Officials say responders were called to the scene around 2:55 p.m. and provided immediate medical attention to the pedestrian.

TPD says the pedestrian has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say all southbound lanes on Capital Circle NW will be closed from Hartsfield Road to Peddie Dr. for several hours.

TPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but did not speak with an officer on scene or anyone with information about the accident to please call (850) 891-4200 and ask to speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.