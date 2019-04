By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a residential crash that left a car on its roof on Friday.

Officials say the accident is a hit and run case but provided no other details.

TPD says an investigation has been launched but there is no description of the suspect.

Officials say there are no serious injury.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact TPD.