TPD investigating shooting near Elberta Drive

December 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that happened near the 1200 block of Elberta Drive around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a resident saw several minors trying to break into cars on the street. Another resident was told about the attempted break-ins, so they tried to confront the suspects.

While the resident tried to confront them, he was shot, TPD says.

The victim drove away from the area and got help from a TPD officer who was working an unrelated incident nearby. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at 850-891-4200. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

