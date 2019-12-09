TPD investigating shooting near Ridge Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a Sunday shooting that happened in the area of Ridge Road.

The victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital and they are expected to be OK. When officers asked for information about the shooting, the victim would not provide much detail to them, aside from the fact it happened on Ridge Road.

The department is asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

