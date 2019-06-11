TPD investigating shooting on Old Bainbridge Road, victim in serious condition

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after midnight in the 1600 block of Old Bainbridge Road that has left one person with serious injuries.

TPD says they responded to a call regarding a shooting around 12:31 a.m. and, upon arrival, discovered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say the victim was transported to a local hospital..

TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit and Forensics unit have responded to the scene. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

No other information has been made available.