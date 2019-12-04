TPD investigating shooting on Pasco Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says two men were injured in a shooting near the 1800 block of Pasco Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. Police say this shooting does not appear to be connected to shootings that happened in Tallahassee on November 17 and November 25.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information for police should contact them at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

