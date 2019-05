By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon.

Officials say around 2:48 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a patient suffering from serious injuries.

Officials have not said where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story.