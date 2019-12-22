TPD investigating a shooting on South Meridian Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) --- The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting that took place on the 2300 block of South Meridian Road Sunday afternoon.

Officials say they discovered an adult male and female both suffering from gun shot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Police believe that the incident is domestic in nature and there is no threat to the public.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at (850) 891-4200.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.