TPD is investing a murder that happened on Carver Street on Friday night

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a murder on Carver Street on Friday night. They found someone suffering from a gunshot wound around 7:30 in the evening. The victim was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.

The Violent Crimes Unit is now leading the investigation. TPD is asking anyone who may know more regarding this investigation, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the homicide to please call 850-891-4200 and ask to speak with the Violent Crimes Unit. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

