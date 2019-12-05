TPD looking for Halloween hit and run suspect

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for a suspect in a hit and run from Halloween.

According to TPD, the suspect hit an empty vehicle near the intersection of West Virginia and North Macomb streets. The suspect later returned to the scene to collect part of his car that fell off, TPD says. The suspect was driving a maroon Oldsmobile sedan and left the scene without leaving any information, the department says.

If you know anything about this hit and run or recognize the suspect, contact investigator Michael Combs at 850-891-4382.

