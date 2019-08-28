TPD looking for burglar who stole $10K worth of coins and traded it for $1,000

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department said it is looking for a burglar who stole unique piggy banks and coins valued at $10,000. The department said the burglar took the collectibles to the Publix on Gaines Street and gave the money to the clerk to run through the coin machine.

He only got $1,000 in return. The burglar left the Publix in a four-door sedan with dark, tinted windows.

The department said the two burglaries happened at the same place on Bunche Avenue, one on last Thursday and one on Monday.

If you have any information on the burglar or the car, contact the department at 850-891-4203 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.