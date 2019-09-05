TPD looking for missing 15-year-old girl

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department said it is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Timmia Berry was last seen on Wednesday. Police said she is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, jeans, a jean jacket and black Puma shoes.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts can call the department at (850)-891-4200.

