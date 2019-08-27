UPDATE: 73-year-old woman found safe and unharmed, TPD says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department said it found 73-year-old Ethel Arnold around 5 p.m. Tuesday. TPD said she's safe and unharmed.

The Tallahassee Police Department said early Tuesday morning it was looking for 73-year-old Ethel Arnold.

Before she was found, she was last seen in the area of the 500 block of Silver Slipper Lane, according to police. She had on a black tank top with a leopard color print, black pants and white shoes.

Police said she is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

