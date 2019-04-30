TPD looking for suspect accused of hitting pedestrian

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run crash investigation.

TPD's Hit and Run Unit says the accident happened on November 19, 2018 at the Shell gas station at 2675 West Tennessee Street.

The suspect is accused of striking a pedestrian with their vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Police say the suspect was seen on surveillance video inside the store just prior to the incident.

"We have investigated every lead so far but now need your help!" TPD said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the case or the suspect's identity is asked to call Investigator Guerra at (850) 891-4356.

