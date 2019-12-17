Tallahassee police looking for two suspects in major fraud case

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for two men in connection to a major fraud case.

The department's Financial Crimes Unit says the case involves multiple locations and multiple victims of identity theft.

Police say the investigation is active and they're looking for information on two suspects. The department posted photos of the suspects on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

If you have any information, call investigator Kenny Pinkard at 850-891-4295 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

