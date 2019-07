By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at the Hub Apartment complex on Ocala Road.

TPD says there are multiple crime scenes at the location across the complex.

Authorities have confirmed one fatality and another person is facing serious injuries but is in stable condition.

TPD says there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.