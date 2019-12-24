TPD has drop sites for holiday trash to avoid burglaries

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is teaming up with the city's Community Beautification and Waste Management Department to help dispose of the cardboard boxes your holiday presents came in.

Police say leaving the empty gift boxes at the curb can serve as an advertisement of what presents you received to criminals. Typically, would-be burglars drive through neighborhoods this time of year to see who got the newest TVs, video games or other electronics, according to police.

Police will be collecting card board boxes at the following locations from Christmas Eve to Friday, January 3, 2020.

Jack McLean Park -- 700 Park Russell Road



Myers Park -- 1206 Myers Park Drive



San Luis Park -- 1313 San Luis Road

