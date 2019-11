Police are asking for help locating a man accused of stabbing a taxi cab driver in early November.

The Tallahassee Police Department released three images taken from surveillance cameras. TPD says they show a man accused of armed robbery.

Officers say he hailed a taxi cab Nov. 9 on Kissimmee Street. He allegedly attacked and stabbed the cab driver. Police say he stole items from the cab before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information should contact TPD Investigator Covan at (850) 891- 4707.