TPD reports overnight shooting leaves a juvenile in serious condition

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Police Department confirms a shooting happened Monday around 1:16 a.m. near the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway.

TPD tells us that a juvenile victim showed up at a local hospital with what are being considered "serious injuries."

TPD's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case and is asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting to contact them at 850-891-4200 or their Crime Stoppers number 850-574-TIPS.