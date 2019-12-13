UPDATE: TPD officer injured after crash involving patrol car

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Tallahassee Police Department officer suffered minor injuries after their patrol car was involved in a crash at the intersection of Thomasville and Timberlane roads.

Police say the crash happened at about 10:22 am.

The police officer was one of two people hurt. Both of the injured were taken to a local hospital.

TPD says the officer sustained minor injuries and the other person is being evaluated

The investigation is ongoing and TPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but did not speak with an officer on scene or anyone with information about the accident to please call (850) 891-4200 and ask to speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit.

They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

