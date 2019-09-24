TPD responds to barricaded armed suspect on McCaskill Avenue

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department said it is on scene after an armed suspect barricaded themselves in an apartment in the 1600 block of McCaskill Avenue.

Officers got the call at 10:22 a.m., and they were told the suspect was wanted on felony warrants and had a gun

Police said they believe the suspect is still in the apartment.

Members of the department's tactical apprehension and control team are at the scene trying to make contact with the suspect.

Police said to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.