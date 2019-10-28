Leon Co. deputies respond to crash on Timberlane Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
October 28, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a crash in the 700 block of Timberlane Road Monday morning.
According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, the crash happened around 10:22 a.m. Deputies say they're trying to figure out why the car veered off the road and crashed into a pine tree.
Deputies on scene say they believe everyone involved in the crash will be OK.
The crash is under investigation.
