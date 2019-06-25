TPD searches for four missing juveniles

From left to right: Rhinnon Griffin, Anthony Pappas, Katherine Morgan, John Breaux
Posted:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
June 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Tallahassee Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for four missing juveniles who have been missing for over three days.

17-year-old Rhinnon Griffin, 15-year-old Anthony Pappas, 17-year-old Katherine Morgan, and 15-year-old John Breaux were all last seen on June 22 on the 200 block of Roberts Avenue.

Griffin was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey sweatpants. She is a white female, weighs about 140 pounds, is 5'6, has straight brown hair, and blue eyes.

Pappas is a white male, about 5'4, weighs about 120 pounds, has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Morgan is a white female who was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and grey sweatpants, is about 5'10, weighs about 130 pounds, has long brown hair, and brown eyes.

Breaux is a white male who was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with a blue shirt and jeans. He's about 5'2, weighs about 115 pounds, has long black hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus