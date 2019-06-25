TPD searches for four missing juveniles

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Tallahassee Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for four missing juveniles who have been missing for over three days.

17-year-old Rhinnon Griffin, 15-year-old Anthony Pappas, 17-year-old Katherine Morgan, and 15-year-old John Breaux were all last seen on June 22 on the 200 block of Roberts Avenue.

Griffin was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey sweatpants. She is a white female, weighs about 140 pounds, is 5'6, has straight brown hair, and blue eyes.

Pappas is a white male, about 5'4, weighs about 120 pounds, has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Morgan is a white female who was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and grey sweatpants, is about 5'10, weighs about 130 pounds, has long brown hair, and brown eyes.

Breaux is a white male who was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with a blue shirt and jeans. He's about 5'2, weighs about 115 pounds, has long black hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD.