TPD searching for a reported porch pirate

By: WCTV EYEWITNESS NEWS

January 4, 2020

facebook.com/TallyPD

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Department's Property Crimes Unit is trying to locate and identify an alleged "porch pirate."

In a post on Facebook, TPD says the crime happened December 27th around 11:00 p.m. near the 1400 block of North Duval Street.

The video shows a woman walk down a sidewalk, up to the porch and pick up a package. She then walks off unnoticed.

If you have any information as to who this person is, call TPD at 850-891-4200 and ask for Investigator Soderholm.

