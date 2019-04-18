TPD searching for man who touched, took photos of victim

By: Michael Hudak | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a battery that took place at a Walmart on Tennessee Street. Authorities say it happened on April 11th.

A man is accused of touching and taking photographs of a victim, both of which were without consent. Police are now working to identify him.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigator Sullivan at 850-891-4281. You can call 850-606-5800 at anytime to report a crime.