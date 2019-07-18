TPD seeking public's help in identifying theft suspect

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a series of thefts that occurred at ABC Liquors on Apalachee Parkway from July 1-8.

TPD says the suspect stole multiple bottles of liquor from the store and is a suspect in several other theft cases.

Authorities say during one of the thefts, he was accompanied by a second suspect, a male, who participated in the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 850-879-5499.