TPD seeks suspects who stole $6k worth of liquor

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Detectives are asking for help tracking down two people wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of high-end liquor from a Tallahassee store.

Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspects at the ABC Liquors at 1930 Thomasville Road. That’s where officers say they stole two bottles of liquor, valued at more than $6,000.

Investigators say the two are also suspected in other recent shoplifting from ABC Liquors stores in Tallahassee.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department's Investigator Soderholm at (850) 891-4355.

