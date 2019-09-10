TPD uses JAG grant to purchase new AEDs for patrol cars

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department and the Leon County Sheriff's Office are each receiving a $40,000 from the FY19 Justice Assistant Grant.

The Leon County Sheriff's office is using their funding for license plate readers, while TPD is putting the funds toward purchasing more AEDs.

TPD is working toward its goal of equipping all marked patrol cars with life-saving AEDs.

The department currently has 85 devices, and will use the funding to purchase 33 more AEDs to replace the older models.

TPD Public Information Officer Rachelle Denmark said the police department may be first on scene when a person goes into cardiac arrest.

"It is proven that an AED can provide life saving measures and is a better, more effective way to save a life, and we just want to be equipped with the best equipment to save somebody's life, and if that's the piece of equipment that will do the trick, we want to have it," said Officer Denmark.

All TPD officers are certified in CPR and AED usage.

Three percent of the grant money will be set aside for the National Incident-Based Reporting System, which will replace the National Uniform Crime Reporting System that is currently utilized.