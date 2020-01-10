TSA screened nearly 44 million people during holiday travel

By: CNN

January 10, 2020

Attention festive flyers — the holiday numbers are in, and it shows many of you helped bring air travel to an all-time high.

Between December 19 and January 5, Transportation Security Administration agents screened around 44 million people.

That's a 4% increase from the same time period last year.

The TSA says it kept checkpoints fully staffed, by paying out overtime to employees. According to the agency, 99.8% of passengers waited less than 30 minutes in line, and more than 99% of passengers with TSA pre-check waited less than 10 minutes.

Last month, a whistleblower alleged the TSA is achieving shorter wait times by relaxing security measures.

