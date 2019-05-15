Kickoff times announced for Seminoles' matchups with ULM, UVA

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 3:06 AM, May 16, 2019

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
May 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State's home opener and ACC opener will both be broadcast on the ACC Network this coming fall.

FSU announced on Wednesday that the Seminoles' matchups with Louisiana-Monroe (September 7) and Virginia (September 14) will each be on the new ESPN-owned network.


The program also announced start times for each game, with ULM set for a 5 p.m. kickoff, while the game against Virginia will begin at 7:30 p.m.

TV and start times for FSU's season opener against Boise State in Jacksonville, as well as the rest of the Noles' slate, have yet to be announced.

 
