Taco Bell assault suspect has extensive criminal history

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – When officers arrested the person accused of setting fire to a Taco Bell employee, it wasn't the first time she had been in the custody of the Tallahassee Police Department.

An online record search of criminal complaints and court documents reveals Mia Williams has been arrested at least seven times since March 2018.

She allegedly refused to leave a community center that month. As officers ordered her to leave, she threatened to kill them.

In June 2018, a church employee called the cops, accusing Williams of trespassing and cursing in front of children.

Six months later, Williams was asked to leave a place that once offered her aid: the Kearney Center. The center works with those struggling with homelessness.

Criminal documents confirmed what a Kearney Center spokesperson told WCTV Thursday. In December 2018, Williams ran through security and refused to leave. She made suicidal threats as she was taken away.

In 2019, she has been accused of trespassing at a dollar store off West Brevard Street and charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing an iPhone from a park maintenance worker.

But now, she faces the most egregious charges of her recent record.

She was expected to make her first court appearance on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault of an officer and resisting arrest.

