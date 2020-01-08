Taco Bell attack suspect found incompetent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A judge has ruled Mia Williams, the woman accused of setting an employee on fire at a local Taco Bell, incompetent to stand trial.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed on the decision after Williams underwent a psychological evaluation.

Williams is charged with attempted murder, accused of pouring gasoline on the worker at the South Monroe street Taco Bell on October 23, 2019, then setting her on fire.

Williams will now be sent to the Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee for mental health treatment. Prosecutors say she will be re-evaluated after treatment to see if she is ready to stand trial. They estimate that could take six months or more.

The probable cause affidavit says Taco Bell employees had called police about erratic behavior by Williams about 15 minutes before the October attack.

The report says workers called at 6:18 pm, saying a suspect they knew who had a trespassing warning was inside the business.

The caller told dispatch the suspect acted erratically, jumped behind the counter, turned the lights on and off, then ran away.

Then, at 6:35 pm, Taco Bell employees called to report the gasoline attack. The report says the victim, a Taco Bell worker, suffered third degree burns to approximately 25% of her body.

She was flown to Shands Burn Center in Gainesville.

Investigators say video surveillance from the Circle K station across the street from Taco Bell shows Williams buying a small amount of gasoline and carrying a blue water bottle.

Williams then returned to the Taco Bell, asked “where’s that b---h,” apparently referring to the victim, and walked behind the counter to the kitchen area.

Police say Williams located the victim near the food prep and drive thru area, moved quickly towards her, and a large fire engulfed most of the area, as seen on the restaurant’s surveillance system. The suspect then jumped over the counter to leave and may have hurt herself.

A blue water bottle was found behind the front counter. The top of the bottle was melted. Evidence of fire was discovered in the drive thru area and near the food prep area.

Investigators interviewing witnesses determined the victim had poured water on the suspect when she refused to leave in the earlier incident. It’s believed that caused the suspect to target the victim.

One of the witnesses also told officers the suspect appeared proud of her actions as she fled from the business.

Another arrest affidavit described Williams as "extremely dangerous."

It also details some of the fires that broke out after the Taco Bell attack, describing a car fire on Lake Avenue and the church fire on Hillsborough Street as arson.

Williams has been questioned for those fires but so far has not been charged.