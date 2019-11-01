Taco Bell attempted murder suspect enters not guilty plea

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The suspect accused of dousing a Taco Bell employee with gasoline and setting her on fire entered a not guilty plea in court Friday morning.

Mia Williams, who identifies as a female, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and arson.

The Tallahassee Police Department questioned Williams about a string of fires that happened between the time of the Taco Bell attack and her arrest the next morning; however, she has not been charged in connection to those fires.

The fires remain under investigation by the state fire marshal.

The victim in the Taco Bell attack suffered third degree burns to about 25% of her body. At last word, she was in serious condition in the burn unit at Shands Hospital.

