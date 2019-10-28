Taco Bell fiery attack raises concerns about mental illness

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 28, 2019

At her first court appearance, a judge ruled the suspect accused of dousing a Taco Bell employee with gasoline and setting her on fire will be held without bond.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Taco Bell restaurant re-opened for the first time Monday after a customer is accused of dousing an employee with gasoline and setting her on fire.

Officials say the victim suffered burns to more than 25% of her body. At last word, she was in serious condition in the burn unit at Shands Hospital.

Mia Williams was arrested for the incidentlast Wednesday.

The incident raises questions and concerns about mental health issues.

Dr. Jay Reeve with the Apalachee Center cannot say if Williams is associated with the mental health facility or not. However, Dr. Reeve fears incidents like this case can further fuel the stigma on mental illness.

"I'm interested, just like everybody else, is in was there something that could've been done to prevent this or to re-route this person to something that would've been less destructive," said Dr. Reeve.

Dr. Reeve is the president and C.E.O. of the Apalachee Center. It's the largest community mental health center in the region.

Those who know Williams say there's a history of mental health issues.

But Dr. Reeve says people who are suffering from serious mental illness are actually significantly less likely to commit crimes of violence.

"So, there tends to be an immediate reaction in cases like this where we say, that just doesn't seem right. Obviously there's something wrong with whoever would do something like that." Dr. Reeve said.

He says help is available when it comes to mental health.

"There are a host of issues mild to moderate anxiety, mild to moderate depression, that can be well treated with counseling and therapy before you even get to the medicine point. So, what we're trying to do is spread the word that those resources are out there."

Dr. Reeve says the Apalachee Center has a 24-7 Mobile Response Team. It consists of masters-level counselors. Anyone can call anytime in a mental health emergency or consultation.

The number for the MRT helpline is (800) 342-0774.

If you ever feel threatened, you're advised to call 911.

Dr. Reeve says the Apalachee Center provides crisis intervention training for law enforcement. He says community members can request an officer to a scene who's trained in how to handle mental health issues and crises.

The Apalachee Center also has staff on site at the Kearney Center.

Dr. Reeve says historically, resources for mental illness has been low in Florida, but says things have come a long way over the years.

Williams will be back before a judge on Friday.