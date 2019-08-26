Taggart: Battle between Blackman, Hornibrook "almost identical"

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 26, 2019

Courtesy: Christopher Nee | Noles247

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The wait is over for Florida State fans as the Seminoles announced the quarterback battle has been settled.

Sunday night, FSU tweeted out that James Blackman had been given the reins as QB1 and on Monday, Willie Taggart confirmed it in his weekly press conference.

During fall camp, Blackman's top competition for the top spot was Wisconsin transfer Alex Hornibrook.

Throughout the four weeks, Taggart said each guy impressed, almost equally, but it was Blackman's command, of the team, and the locker room, that earned him the starting nod heading into week one.

"Getting a good feel for who has this football team and I think James, when it comes to that part of it, James has the football team but from a statistical standpoint, it was very similar; both guys went and executed the offense throughout training camp and when I say it was almost identical from a numbers standpoint," Taggart said on Monday.