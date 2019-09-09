Taggart: FSU not taking care of 'little things' early in season

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- They say the more things change, the more things stay the same. If you're the Florida State football program, that's not necessarily a good thing.

Since last year, they've changed offensive coordinators, quarterbacks and defensive schemes, all in the hopes of getting better.

But despite everything the Seminoles have tried to change, their performance on the field hasn't.

FSU barely squeaked out a win in overtime on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe. There's no question the Noles have the talent to change from last year, but it's everything outside it that's lacking.

Turnovers, penalties, being out of position - those things have transferred from 2018 to the early stages of 2019.

As head coach Willie Taggart said on Monday, FSU's bad habits have to change for the team to see positive change this year.

"All those little things is what it takes to win ball games and we have to play better," Taggart said. "In doing that, we have to coach better in doing that and then our guys gotta respond the right way. But understanding that, those things have what helps you lose ballgames. That's not playing to win, that's not knowing how to win and I think that's part of the whole process of what we're doing again."

