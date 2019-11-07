Taggart Fallout. Again. Also, Marvin Wilson Out and High School Playoff Preview

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Web and sports producer Fletcher Keel is joined by sports reporter Ryan Kelly to talk even more(!) about the firing of Willie Taggart and highlight some of Ryan's favorite potential head coaching replacements.

Fletcher and Ryan also talk about Marvin Wilson's potentially season-ending injury and preview the first week of the high school football playoffs in Florida.

Listen to Friday's episode of the Opening Drive podcast below.