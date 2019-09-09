Taggart: 'I don't think anyone was happy' following defensive performance vs. Warhawks

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Saturday, Florida State's defensive struggles continued against Louisiana-Monroe; the Seminoles surrendered 44 points and were lucky to escape with a one-point overtime win.

Cam Akers saved the day for the FSU offense on Saturday and was rewarded for his efforts with ACC Running Back of the Week honors.

Following the game, head coach Willie Taggart said the Noles are still learning how to win. But, it seems, the coaching staff isn't setting the defense up for success.

On Saturday, the Noles allowed 400 yards of offense, 26 first downs and looked like they were getting outplayed and out muscled by a Sun Belt team.

During his weekly press conference, Taggart said there's no dobut changes need to be made ahead of their first conference clash with Virginia on Saturday.

"I don't think anyone was happy," Taggart said. "I don't think our defense was happy, or anyone associated with Florida State football was happy with the way our defense played. We have to play better, we have to find ways to make sure we fix the problems and make sure we put our guys in the best position to make plays."