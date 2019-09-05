Taggart Jr. could be difference maker as Noles duel Timberwolves

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Friday night will see a battle of the unbeatens as Chiles hosts Florida High.

Both the Timberwolves and Seminoles enter WCTV's Game of the Week with hot starts, as both squads are 2-0 to open 2019.

Florida High has been on a role; led by Willie Taggart Jr., their offense has racked up 93 points in just two games.

You read that right.

The offense is clicking on all cylinders and it all comes back to the man behind center.

Taggart Jr. keeps plays alive with his feet, but also is able to make big plays with his arm.

As Florida High head coach Jarrod Hickman says, it's been Taggart that's been the centerpiece to their fast start.

"I think Willie's done a great job of orchestrating the whole thing and getting the ball to our playmakers," Hickman said on Thursday. "I think we've had a lot of guys who have stepped up and made plays, it's not been one guy each week, it's been a different group. I think we're versatile in that aspect and, again, I just like the way our guys compete for each other."