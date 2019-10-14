Taggart: Noles 'buried' game film as preparation moves to Wake Forest

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Cautiously optimistic: That was how you'd describe Florida State fans going into Saturday's game against Clemson.

There was a sense that maybe while the Seminoles wouldn't win, keeping it close would be an encouraging sign.

That, however, was far from the case, as FSU did neither; instead, they were outmatched, outplayed and out willed by the Tigers in a 45-14 thumping.

For the Noles, anything that could have gone wrong did; quarterbacks James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook combined for just one touchdown and three interceptions.

The run game was non-existent, despite a 40-yard rushing touchdown from Khalan Laborn (the first score of his career) in garbage time.

The defense couldn't keep up, allowing 552 yards of total offense.

As FSU now attempts to shift their attention to Wake Forest, head coach Willie Taggart said on Monday that last weekend's game film is headed to the trash bin.

"We kinda watched the first half of the Clemson game and just saw the mistakes that we made and then we buried that film and moved on to Wake Forest," he said. "There's a lot of mistakes we made in that game, a lot of communication mistakes and we let the game get away from us early and we didn't recover from it."