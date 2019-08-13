Taggart: Noles in Bradenton a chance to step out of comfort zone

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness News

BRADENTON, Fla. (WCTV) -- This week is a bit of a homecoming for Florida State head coach Willie Taggart as the Seminoles are practicing this week at the IMG Academy in Bradenton.

Bradenton is the town where Taggart grew up, played football at Manatee High School and where many of his family still call home.

And, at least until Thursday, it's where the FSU football team will call home as well.

The Noles took the field bright and early Tuesday, with Taggart calling it an opportunity for the team to get outside of their comfort zone.

On the field, a big comfort for Taggart is now knowing he'll have quarterback Jordan Travis available this season after the NCAA approved his waiver on Monday.

On Tuesday, Taggart called the decision a relief for Travis.

"He handled, I thought, he handled it well," Taggart said. "I mean, you didn't see anything, I know from me personally, I didn't see him as being discouraged or anything, he was just patiently waiting and putting all this trust in our compliance department and faith in the NCAA to do the right thing and it worked out."