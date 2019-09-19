Taggart: Noles must 'out hit' Cardinals powerful ground attack

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- When you go through the list of adjectives - tough, hard-nosed, physical - they all do a really god job of describing Louisville, especially offensively.

Unfortunately, those words don't exactly characterize the Florida State defense.

FSU and UofL will square off at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday and while FSU is still a work in progress, the Cards' offense has been rolling.

Through their first three games, Louisville's offense is averaging over 400 yards per game.

Most of that damage is done on the ground, as the Cardinals average 260 yards rushing the ball a game. They also boast a quarterback in Jawon Pass that might just be the best runner in the ACC.

For Willie Taggart and FSU, a win this weekend all depends on if the defense is ready to rise up to the physicality of the Cardinals ground and pound attack.

"Louisville is a physical football team. If you wanna be a physical defense, you love going against teams like this and you've gotta go out there and you gotta hit them. I mean, they're going to run the ball and they're going to try to hit you," Taggart said. "You gotta outhit them."