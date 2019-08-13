Taggart, Noles starting to see team mesh at halfway point of camp

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

BRADENTON, Fla. (WCTV) -- It may be hard to believe, but Florida State is already at the midway point in fall camp. But, this week, the Seminoles are spending this week away from the friendly confines of campus.

Instead, the team is on the campus of IMG Academy in Bradenton.

This week is the week you really see guys starting to separate, especially from a talent perspective.

It's been guys like up-and-comers Khalan Laborn, Travis Jay and veterans like Hamsah Nazrildeen and James Blackman.

Whether they're fresh out of high school or seasoned leaders, the team is finally starting to mesh.

"It's good to see some of our young guys step up and make plays," Willie Taggart said Tuesday morning. "I think they're making us better, our team is better because of them and then our older guys; I know one thing, it's great to see our older guys hold guys accountable to a certain standard and it's good to see because it wasn't there before."