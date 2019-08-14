Taggart, Noles unsure if camp trips to IMG will continue

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

BRADENTON, Fla. (WCTV) -- After braving the rain on Wednesday morning, the Florida State football team took the field for their second day of practice at IMG Academy in Bradenton.

Not only does the trip to IMG give the Seminoles a change of scenery, but it gives them a chance to be seen; IMG is home to some of the best high school football athletes, not just in the state, but in the country as well.

This is the second straight year Taggart has taken the team south of Tallahassee to practice, but it's still up in the air as if the new tradition will continue.

"Really hadn't thought that far ahead," Taggart said on Wednesday. "Just kind of getting through this and the season and we'll think about it. But we like it, our guys like it and if it continues to help us, we'll do it."