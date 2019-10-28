Taggart: 'You'll see more of' Akers at Wildcat

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 28, 2019

Courtesy: Greg Oyster | 247Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- He is the heart and soul of the Florida State football team; running back Cam Akers literally left that heart and a whole lot of blood and sweat on the field on Saturday.

In Saturday's 35-17 win over Syracuse, Akers rushed for over 140 yards, scored four of FSU's five touchdowns and, for the first time this season, he saw time in the wildcat formation.

Not only did the WildCam gash the Orange on the ground, but he completed two of his three passes.

Not bad for a running back.

After Saturday's successes, FSU head coach Willie Taggart said on Monday, depending on the situation, to expect more of the WildCam as the year goes on.

"I think you'll see more of it, you'll see us do more of it," he said. "Obviously it worked and Cam did a great job of executing it while he was back there. It's on film, everybody gets to see it and practice against it and we've got to self-scout ourselves and do some things to help us and prepare us for these upcoming games."

FSU's next contest comes Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Miami.