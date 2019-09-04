Taggart clarifies hydration comments made on call-in show

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Water is the source of all life, but for Florida State football over the last few days, it's been the source for a lot of controversy.

The controversy started after Willie Taggart made comments during his call-in show about hydration, and it led to a bit of a stir; some said the coach put his nutrition staff in a bad light and others said his team sounded unprepared.

Whether you agree with that or not, there's no doubt it's become a big story, landing all the way on the front page of ESPN.com.

Wednesday morning before practice, Taggart set out to set the record straight.

"Nowhere in there did I talk about Boise, about that being an excuse for losing to Boise or anything it talked about how we were preparing for Louisiana-Monroe," he said. "And no where in there talked about calling out our great medical conditioning, medical staff out or anything, we have a great medical staff. Nothing in that said anything negative. I don't know where that came from but that is exactly what Coach Taggart said and what I meant."

Taggart's full comments can be heard below.