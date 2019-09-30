Taggart complimentary after Hornibrook's stellar start

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Don't look now, but the Florida State Seminoles have rattled off back-to-back wins on the gridiron after taking down NC State this past weekend.

FSU now sits at 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in ACC play ahead of their bye week this coming weekend.

A big reason for their success, especially lately, is quarterback Alex Hornibrook.

The graduate transfer from Wisconsin made his first start for the Noles Saturday, in place of James Blackman who continues to deal with a leg injury.

Hornibrook turned in his first career 300-yard passing day to accompany his three touchdowns and a 72% completion percentage and was named the ACC's Quarterback of the Week on Monday.

Not bad for a guy who has only been with the program for less than five months.

Even head coach Willie Taggart said on Monday that he was impressed with Hornibrook's play against the 'Pack.

"I thought Alex did a great job. He led our team to victory and he did a good job taking care of the football, that's the one thing I've been excited about our offense is we haven't been turning the football over and that's so important," Taggart said. "We've been doing a good job of playing winning football and Alex did a good job of leading our team down and scoring some touchdowns."