Taggart pleased with crispness, attention to detail in spring game

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After leading all of FBS football in penalties in 2018, Florida State looked poised and crisp in their annual spring game on Saturday.

While it's important to remember it is just the spring game, the lack of penalties is a good sign ahead of the 2019 season.

The Gold Team, led by projected starter James Blackman, committed just two penalties all game.

While it remains to be seen if the lack of laundry on the field is from the comfort in Willie Taggart's Gulf Coast Offense heading into year two or the sorcery of new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, Taggart is pleased with the attention to detail between the white lines.

"For me, personally, it was just exciting to be able to go fast and not have any pre-snap penalties when it comes to alignment," Taggart said after the game. "I thought our guys did a great job communication with each other and communicating with the referees to make sure we're not aligned the wrong way and it paid off for us."