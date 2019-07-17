Taggart ready to start year two, takes stage at ACC Kickoff

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 17, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCTV) -- The Queen City was a buzz Wednesday afternoon for day one of the ACC Kickoff football media day event.

Coaches and players from all 14 teams in the ACC gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina to preview the upcoming season.

The first coach to speak was none other than Florida State's Willie Taggart.

Last year, his maiden voyage at the helm of the Seminoles, was more of a "get to know ya," season. Now, entering year two, it's more about trying to turn the FSU football program around.

In 2018, the Noles struggled, going 5-7 and missed bowl season for the first time since 1982.

On Wednesday, Taggart called last season a "learning experience," saying this team is more confident entering 2019 and for him, personally, it feels like things are running smoother.

"Our players are more comfortable with us," he told the gathered media. "We're more comfortable with our players and things just seem to be much smoother. I think a lot of it is just everybody understanding what we're trying to get out of it now and knowing we have to do the right things in order to correct what we did."

One of the most obvious cracks in the foundation for last year's club; the inability to successful implement the new Gulf Coast Offense.

But, with a year under his belt, and with a new offensive coordinator in Kendal Briles, Taggart says he expects his offense to run like a well-oiled machine in 2019.

"This offseason, I felt like our coaches did a great job of teaching our players and making them understand what it takes to be successful in an offense and I can tell you this; year two, guys are comfortable and understand exactly what we're doing and I'm pretty sure you're going to see a tremendous improvement in our offense and execution and the consistency when it comes to executing," Taggart explained.

Later in the day, Taggart named quarterback James Blackman the starting signal caller entering 2019.