A Tallahassee teen arrested in Stearns Street shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested someone in connection to the December 8th shooting on Stearns Street.

The person arrested is 17-years-old, WCTV is choosing not to name them because they are not charged as an adult. The teen was taken to the Juvenile Assessment center.

According to the arrest report, the investigation revealed a woman delivery driver had just finished a delivery and was making her way back to her vehicle through the building breezeway at Urban Enclave Apartments.

The teen was with four other people were standing outside the breezeway as the woman returned to her car. The teen left the group, followed the victim behind the breezeway then shot her seven times, according to authorities. He then fled the apartment complex with the rest of the group on foot.

The victim is now in stable condition after suffering from life threatening injuries.

The alleged shooter is charged with attempted first degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and violation of probation.

A search warrant was also executed on the teen's residence and evidence related to the attempted homicide were found.

Investigators are still trying to locate the other four people. Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850.891.4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850.574.TIPS.